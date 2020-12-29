Davao City to extend curfew, liquor ban until 2021

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 Dec) – Dabawenyos should expect that the implementation of curfew and 24/7 liquor ban will be extended beyond December 31, 2020, amid a surge in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Davao City.

Mayor Sara Duterte, in her live program over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Monday, said that local authorities saw the need to extend the implementation of those measures due to the continuing threats of the highly infectious virus.

She said other executive orders regulating mass gatherings and prohibiting non-essential travel within the city, as well as the adoption of other alternative work arrangements in public and private offices such as skeleton workforce, work-from-home, and staggered working hours, will be likewise extended.

The mayor did not discuss the new effectivity dates of the policies, but an announcement for their extension, including periods of their effectivity, would be released on Wednesday.

“COVID-19 will not be gone even as we welcome the new year. The virus will stay in our midst so we will continue with our COVID-19 response in Davao City, including the regulations and mandatory health protocols,” she said.

Duterte said the local government deemed it necessary to stay consistent with its policies to avoid confusion.

“We will not change the protocols. We will come up with an executive order to extend them up to 2021,” she said.

Last December 21, Duterte said the local government will avoid constantly changing the implementation of health protocols to avoid confusion and disruption of the economy.

Duterte assured local businesses that the enforcement of health regulations will be more stable as changing them arbitrarily could be “disastrous to the businesses.”

“We want to make it stable in a way that protocols are consistent, so that people will not get confused. We want to assure businesses, offices, and establishments that the lockdown will be used only when it is necessary,” she said.

The city reverted to General Community Quarantine (GCQ) from Modified GCQ last November 20, and has been extended until January 31, 2021.

As of December 28, Department of Health-Davao reported a total of 12,209 COVID-19 cases in the region, with 1,839 active, 9,883 recoveries, and 487 deaths.

Of the total cases, Davao City reported 8,592, Davao de Oro with 593, Davao del Norte with 1,501, Davao del Sur with 867, Davao Occidental with 123, and Davao Oriental with 533. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

