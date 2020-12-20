Davao City under month-long GCQ:  COVID-19 cases from 5,607 to 8,033

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 December) – Davao City breached the 8,000 mark in COVID-19 cases on December 19, recording a total of 8,033 cases or 2,426 more from 5,607 on November 20, Day 1 of its reversion to General Community Quarantine (GCQ) from Modified GCQ.The reversion, announced on November 20 and implemented on the same day, was supposedly aimed at reducing the number of cases.

MindaNews checked the daily reports of the Department of Health’s Center for Health Development in the Davao Region and noted that it took Davao City seven months from the start of the lockdowns in mid-March to reach 2,416 cases on October 13 and 2,462 cases on October 14. In one month of GCQ, the city recorded 2,426.

The number of deaths also rose from 248 on November 20 to 358 on December 19 or 110 more. The city recorded its 111th death on October 17.

Of the total 8,033 cases in the city as of December 19, active cases reached 1,482; recoveries at 6,193 and deaths at 358.

Davao City’s COVID-19 cases are the highest in the region and in the rest of Mindanao. The December 19 total of 8,033 cases represents 70.2% of the regional total of 11,434 cases.

Davao del Norte reported a total of 1,371 cases; Davao del Sur, 829; Davao de Oro 573; Davao Oriental, 506; and Davao Occidental, 122. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments