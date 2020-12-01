Gensan lawmen seize more than a million pesos worth of cocaine

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 1 Dec) – Authorities here today seized more than a million pesos worth of illegal drugs concealed in a container van near the wharf in this city.

Kath Abad, spokesperson of the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Authority (PDEA)-12, said a report by the PDEA Regional Laboratory found that the contraband, weighing about half a kilo, is cocaine. It has a street value of P1.8 million.

Abad said elements of the PDEA-12 Seaport Interdiction Unit, along with agents of the National Bureau of Investigation, conducted a search at the Kudos Trucking Compound near the Upper Molok Bridge in Labangal this city.

The search came after some company officials reported to authorities that an alleged illegal drug was found by a technician inside an airconditioned compartment of a container van.

Abad said that lawmen, using drug-sniffing dogs, found the illegal drugs in a 40-footer container van with the markings CMA CGM and bearing the numbers APRU 5836108.

Authorities are now trying to ascertain who owns the contraband. (Rommel G Rebollido / MindaNews)

