LPA spotted east of Mindanao, ‘less likely’ to develop into a tropical depression

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 17 December) – A low pressure area (LPA) was spotted 470 kilometers east of Davao City at 10: 00 a.m. Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in an advisory.

Pagasa said the LPA was less likely to develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours, although it was not ruling out such possibility.

It was forecast to move generally west-northwestward towards eastern Mindanao, and may reach the said area by Friday morning or afternoon.

The weather system will bring light to moderate to at times heavy rains over eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao region, the agency said.

“Flooding (including flashfloods), rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” it warned.

It advised the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned to take precautionary measures. (MindaNews)

