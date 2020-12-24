Mayor Sara wants deeper probe of gov’t workers in illegal drugs

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 December) – City Mayor Sara Duterte directed the Davao City Police Office to deepen its investigation on who among the local government employees are involved in the illegal drug trade after two workers were arrested for selling illegal drugs this month.

Duterte said the local government wanted to maintain a drug-free workplace, and warned government employees of dismissal from service if they are found involved in illegal drugs.

She expressed concern that the presence of even just one employee in government service already sets a bad precedent to the city’s campaign for drug-free workplaces.

“We are in government, and we should not be involved in illegal drugs because we should be the ones to put a stop illegal drugs in our city,” she said.

She said the city’s Anti-Drug Abuse Council, headed by City Sports Development Division head Mikey Aportadera, is conducting random drug testing to check who among the city government employees are using or selling illegal drugs.

“If (employee) job order or contract of service, they will be dismissed once they are positive for drug use, and then if they are plantilla employees or are holding permanent positions, we refer them to HRMO (Human Resource Management Office) for actions,” she added.

Last December 18, Duterte said high crime rates are normally seen in communities that are considered hotspots.

Duterte said peace and order must remain stable to maintain Davao’s status as a competitive city.

“In a way, it’s saddening because we have city government employees who are like that. No matter how hard we try to provide them better benefits and all, making them happy employees, there are still people who will go to the other side,” she said at the time.

She said the local government wants to get rid of workers who use illegal drugs to ensure that “we are not funding drug use or drug business using government funds.” (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

