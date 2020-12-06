Misa de Gallo schedules in parishes released; livestreamed masses urged

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 06 December) – The Archdiocese of Davao has released its schedule of masses for the traditional Misa de Gallo on December 16 to 24.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on November 27 issued instructions on the celebration of the Misa de Gallo that since the churches can accommodate only a few mass goers due to the health protocol on physical distancing, the Bishops can consult with the parish priests and the local government units in their areas to schedule more masses “in different venues which can be large enough to accommodate more people” and allow physical distancing.

“We still encourage the live streaming of these liturgical celebrations for our faithful who are still unable to join us, physically, in our Aguinaldo Masses, Misa de Gallo and Simbang Gabi,” the CBCP said in a statement issued by CBCP President Romulo Valles, concurrent Archbishop of Davao.

Mayor Sara Duterte asked the Catholic churches here to livestream the Misa de Gallo.

The Davao Catholic Herald, published by the Davao Verbum Dei Media Foundation of the Archdiocese of Davao, published the schedule of masses in the churches. There was no separate list for masses in other venues.

For San Pablo Vicariate, San Pablo Parish in Juna Subdivision , Matina, masses will start 4:30 a.m. for Masses in Cebuano and 5:30 a.m. in English and 4:30 a.m. for Ascension of the Lord Parish in GSIS Heights in Matina, St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Ma-a, and San Isidro Labrador Parish in Skyline Catalunan Grande alternately in English and Cebuano.

For Sto. Rosario Vicariate, masses in the Sto. Rosario Parish in Toril, Immaculate Conception Parish in Mintal, and Holy Family Parish in Baliok will start at 4:15 a.m.. Masses in the San Lorenzo Ruiz Parish in Talomo and Virgen Delos Remedios Parish in Toril will start at 4:30 a.m. for masses in Cebuano.

For Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Vicariate, masses in San Francisco Parish de Asis in Tagakpan and St. John Paul II Parish in Los Amigos, Tugbok District will start at 4:30 a.m. while San Roque Parish in Malabog at 5 a.m. for Masses in Cebuano.

For San Pedro Vicariate, masses in the San Pedro Cathedral will start at 4:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. in English and Cebuano, respectively, and San Alfonso Ma. de Liguori Parish in Mandug and St. Mary of the Perpetual Rosary Parish in Buhangin at 4:30 a.m. in Cebuano.

For St. James Vicariate, masses in San Miguel Parish in Panacan will start at 4:30 a.m. in Cebuano.

Addressing the public through the Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Friday, the mayor said she asked the Archdiocese of Davao to broadcast Holy Masses via radio, television, and online, so that devout Catholics who belong to the vulnerable sector don’t need to go to the churches for the annual tradition.

“The vulnerable sector and vulnerable age can still attend the Misa de Gallo from their homes… The worship is still there, although they are not physically present in churches,” she added.

She said the city government-run DCDR 87.5 plans to air Misa de Gallo while it is discussing with state-owned People’s Television Network (PTV) to broadcast the dawn Masses.

Duterte said minors aged 15 years old and below are not allowed to go to churches as going to masses is not among the activities considered “essential goods and services.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

