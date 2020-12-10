NDF-Mindanao spokesperson killed in Tandag

Tandag, Surigao del Sur

The Army’s 4th Infantry Division said Luque fired at policemen and soldiers who tried to serve a warrant for his arrest resulting in a gunfight that killed him and an unidentified companion.

The military added they recovered a handgun, ammunition and other items.

But the CPP said Luque, 51, was “murdered” as he was “unarmed and was convalescing.”

“He was detached a few months ago from the main office of the NDF-Mindanao to undergo medical checkups and to recuperate from partial paralysis. A few months ago, he was physically debilitated and could not walk after he underwent intense physical struggles amid heavy enemy operations and counter-guerrilla maneuvers,” it said.

Luque was a prominent activist in Davao City in the 1990s and early 2000s but went underground after being “persistently red-tagged, harassed and charged with trumped up criminal cases” under the Arroyo administration, it added. (MindaNews)

