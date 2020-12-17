No physical distancing as faithful flock for Misa de Gallo in CdeO

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 17 December) – Acting as if there’s no coronavirus pandemic, churchgoers neglected physical distancing as they came in droves for the Misa de Gallo at St. Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral in Cagayan de Oro Wednesday.

The faithful filled the cathedral and even spilled into the streets despite the heavy presence of policemen and local health officials who went out in force to prevent this kind of gathering.

Antonio Resma Jr., head of the Cagayan de Oro Disiplina Muna Advocacy Team said the police and their team did not expect the large number of parishioners who came on first day of the 9-day traditional dawn mass.

He said they would set up steel barricades on the streets outside the cathedral to better manage the churchgoers on Thursday morning.

Archbishop Jose Araneta Cabantan celebrated the Misa de Gallo at the cathedral Wednesday. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

