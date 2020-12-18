Tropical depression “Vicky” heads for Davao Oriental

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 18 December) – Tropical depression “Vicky” and the tail end of a frontal system will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Caraga and areas of Davao Region and Northern Mindanao, the Philippines Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in an advisory at 2 p.m. Friday.

“Vicky” was expected to make landfall in Baganga-Caraga in Davao Oriental between 2 and 5 p.m. Friday, Pagasa said.

At 1:00 PM today, the center of the tropical depression was estimated based on all available data at 95 km east of Davao City, it said.

After crossing Mindanao, “Vicky” will likely emerge over the Bohol Sea on Saturday morning, pass Siquijor Island and pass close or make another landfall over the southern portion of Negros Island, the weather agency added.

Pagasa said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains were expected over Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental and Camiguin.

Light to moderate rains would be experienced in Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and the rest of Davao Region and Northern Mindanao, it said.

The agency warned of flooding, including flash floods and landslides in areas highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that received significant antecedent rainfall over the past days or weeks. (MindaNews)

