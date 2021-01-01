1 dead, 32 in hospital due to diarrhea outbreak in Jose Abad Santos town

DAVAO CITY (MIndaNews / 03 January) – Thirty-three persons were rushed to the hospital on Saturday in Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental due to a diarrhea outbreak that claimed the life of an elderly male.

Mayor Jason John Joyce said the outbreak in Barangay Butuan, believed caused by dirty water, was reported to him by former mayor Jimmy Joyce on Saturday.

On Sunday, the mayor posted updates on his Facebook page and named the elderly person who died in the district hospital as Emilio Sumanday.

Sumanday and the 32 others were transported to the district hospital in Caburan, the nearest hospital to the village, located 1.5 hours away.

The mayor sent vehicles to the village for transport to the hospital but there has been no report of people complaining of diarrhea since Saturday night.

Mayor Joyce said he had spoken with Regional Director Annabelle Yumang of the Department of Health for assistance should the town be unable to address the situation, and the provincial government has coordinated with him.

The mayor also said donations have also arrived from civic clubs and other groups. (MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments