4 areas in Mindanao remain under GCQ

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 January) – President Rodrigo R. Duterte has extended the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in two provinces and two cities in Mindanao until February 28 owing to the high positivity rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in these areas.

In a statement released on Friday, Presidential spokesperson Harry S. Roque said these areas are Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Iligan City, and Davao City, considered the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mindanao.

Dr. Ashley Lopez, City Health Office COVID-19 focal person Dr. Ashley Lopez, said in his interview Wednesday over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) that the city should remain under GCQ because of the high positivity rate, averaging at 11.84% daily from January 10 to 24 due to the post-holiday surge.

He said the surge is expected to last until mid-February.

As of January 28, the Department of Health (DOH) Davao reported 218 new cases, bringing the total to 16,883 with 2,703 active ones, 13,495 recoveries, and 685 deaths.

Of the total, Davao City reported 11,426, with 1,561 active ones, 9,328 recoveries, and 537 deaths. Davao de Oro reported 882, Davao del Norte 2,373, Davao del Sur 1,197, Davao Occidental 190, and Davao Oriental 815.

Roque said Duterte retained the GCQ status of the National Capital Region; Batangas and Cordillera Administrative Region which includes Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Baguio City, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province for Luzon; and Tacloban City for the Visayas.

He said all other areas, including Santiago City and Ormoc City, are placed under modified GCQ. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments