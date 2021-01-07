7.1 quake jolts residents in parts of Mindanao; no damage reported

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 January) — A Magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolted residents in parts of Mindanao at 8:23 p.m. Thursday with epicenter at sea 231 km southeast of Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental.

No damages have been reported as of 9:20 pm in the town, Mayor Jason John Joyce said.

“We are okay here. No damages reported as of yet. Will update,” Joyce said in a text message to reporters.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in its Earthquake Information No. 1 said aftershocks were to be expected, but not damages.

The Phivolcs bulletin said the quake was of tectonic origin, 116 km deep and with reported intensities of 5 in General Santos City, South Cotabato, 4 in Davao City in the Davao region, and 2 in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur.

Instrumental intensities recorded were 5 in Kiamba, Sarangani; 4 in General Santos City, Alabel in Sarangani, Koronadal in South Cotabato; 3 in Kidapawan City in North Cotabato; Bislig City in Surigao del Sur; and Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental; 2 in Cagayan de Oro City; Surigao City; Surigao del Norte; and Borongan in Eastern Samar; and 1 in Catbalogan City, Samar.

The Volcanoes & Earthquakes app initially placed the epicenter at Talaud Islands in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, but later said the epicenter of the Magnitude 7 quake was “Philippines Sea, 43 km northeast of Pulau Magupung Island, Indonesia.” (MindaNews)

