Alcohol ban in Davao extended until March 31

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 January) – Following the pronouncement of Malacañang to keep Davao City under general community quarantine (GCQ) for the entire month of February, the local government has extended the 24/7 ban on selling of alcoholic beverages until March 31.

In Executive Order 5 issued on Friday, Mayor Sara Duterte said the extension of the ban was considered one of the measures to regulate some activities that can contribute to local transmission such as “unbridled drinking sessions” that may expose individuals to the virus.

She added the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) reported a high occupancy rate due to the new COVID-19 cases, necessitating the extension of the ban.

SPMC reported that 97.37% of the 342 COVID-19 ward beds have been occupied while its 34-bed intensive care unit has been fully occupied as of January 27.

The government-run hospital caters to moderate, critical and severe COVID-19 patients while the mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic ones will be referred to the temporary treatment and monitoring facilities.

As of January 28, the Department of Health-Davao reported 218 new cases, bringing the total to 16,883 with 2,703 active ones, 13,495 recoveries and 685 deaths.

Of the total, Davao City reported 11,426, with 1,561 active ones, 9,328 recoveries and 537 deaths. Davao de Oro reported 882, Davao del Norte 2,373, Davao del Sur 1,197, Davao Occidental 190, and Davao Oriental 815. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments