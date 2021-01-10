Cotabato City’s COVID-19 cases: minus 1,000 from Region 12; plus 1,000 for Bangsamoro

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 January) – The number of COVID-19 cases of Region 12 or Soccsksargen dropped by a thousand this week and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao gained a thousand more following the transfer of recording of Cotabato City’s COVID-19 cases from Region 12 to the Bangsamoro.

Based on the records of the Department of Health in Region 12, the last time Cotabato City’s cases were recorded under Region 12 was on January 5, when the regional total was 4,794. On that day, Cotabato City had 1,063 cases.

On January 6, the regional total dropped to 3,751 without Cotabato City’s cases.

Cotabato City used to be part of Region 12 but it voted for inclusion in the Bangsamoro region in the January 2019 plebiscite. But the city officially became part of the Bangsamoro only on December 15, 2020.

Its COVID-19 statistics, however, remained with Region 12, until January 5 this year.

The Bangsamoro region on the other hand, had only 2,579 cases on January 6 but rose to 3,646 on January 7 with the inclusion of Cotabato City’s 1,067 cases, according to data released by the Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro

Cotabato City’s January 6 COVID-19 record was neither reported in Region 12 nor in the Bangsamoro.

Region 12 comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, Sarangani, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

The Bangsamoro region comprises the provinces of Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao, and the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-tawi, and the cities of Cotabato, Marawi in Lanao del Sur, and Lamitan in Basilan.

The COVID-19 cases of Isabela, the other city in Basilan, is recorded under Region 9 or the Zamboanga Peninsula. Isabela City voted against inclusion in the Bangsamoro region.

As of January 8, Mindanao’s six regions reported 39,323 cases, including 1,527 deaths and 34,145 recoveries. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

