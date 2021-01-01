Davao extends curfew, liquor ban until Jan. 31

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 01 January) — The city has extended the implementation of its 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew and 24/7 liquor ban until January 31.

Mayor Sara Duterte issued Executive Order 71, reiterating the implementation of the liquor ban to avoid transmission of the virus during drinking sessions and curfew in anticipation of a spike in COVID-19 cases resulting from the holidays.

The local government warned it will strictly enforce a “one-strike rule” and closure against restaurants, sari-sari stores and similar establishments that would be caught violating the liquor ban.

The Davao City Police Office and the Vices Regulation Unit have been tasked to continue to monitor and apprehend violators of the curfew and liquor ban.

Duterte also extended the regulation on mass gathering and prohibition of non-essential travel within Davao City until June 30.

In her EO 69, Duterte said the “risk of transmission can occur more easily in crowded places with people nearby, close contact settings, confined and enclosed spaces with poor or no ventilation and inadequate air circulation,” necessitating the need to regulate mass gatherings in public places and limit the movement of the people to accessing essential goods and services or work only in keeping with the purpose of a community quarantine.

The mayor said the local government will sustain the implementation of the regulations and mandatory health protocols as the city is continuously confronted with COVID-19 outbreak.

“COVID-19 will not be gone even as we welcome the new year. The virus will stay in our midst so we will continue with our COVID-19 response in Davao City, including the regulations and mandatory health protocols,” she said in her program over Davao City Disaster Radio 87.5 last December 21.

She said the local government deemed it necessary to stay consistent with its policies to avoid confusion.

Last November 20, the city reverted to general community quarantine (GCQ) from modified GCQ. The GCQ has been extended until January 31.

As of December 31, Department of Health-Davao reported 215 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 12,592 with 1,827 active ones, 10,258 recoveries, and 507 deaths.

Of the total cases, Davao City reported 8,808, Davao de Oro 609, Davao del Norte 1,590, Davao del Sur 904, Davao Occidental 126 and Davao Oriental 555. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments