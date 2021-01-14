Davao Region health officials attend online training for COVID vaccination program

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 January) – Health officials in Davao Region attended starting Thursday a two-day online training of trainers in preparation for the implementation of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination program, Department of Health (DOH) regional director Annabelle Yumang said on Thursday.

Yumang said that aside from herself and other regional health officials, the training, spearheaded by Public Health Services Team of the DOH Central office, included representatives from different local and provincial health offices, and from tertiary hospitals.

The training was intended for health authorities from Visayas and Mindanao, she said.

During Wednesday’s Laging Handa briefing, Carlito Galvez Jr., National Task Force Against COVID 19 chief implementer said that the local government units are the “grassroots implementer” of the massive immunization program, and urged them to prepare for the arrival of the initial doses of vaccines next month.

At least 50,000 doses of vaccines from Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd. are expected to arrive next month.

Galvez acknowledged the key role of LGUs in the Philippine National Vaccine Roadmap, which lays down the “strategic geographical and sectoral strategy on how the nationwide inoculation program will be carried out.”

He said the LGUs are also responsible for the conduct of the information drive on the vaccines.

As of January 13, the Department of Health-Davao reported 154 new cases, bringing the total cases in the region to 14,428, with 2,333 active ones, 11,505 recoveries, and 590 deaths.

Of the total, Davao City, which reported the highest COVID-19 incidence in Mindanao, tallied 9,954 cases, with 1,376 active ones, 8,110 recoveries, and 468 deaths.

Davao de Oro reported 705 cases, Davao del Norte 1,915, Davao del Sur 1,068, Davao Occidental 164, and Davao Oriental 622. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

