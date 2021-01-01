Girl, 12, killed by stray bullet during New Year revelry in Lanao del Norte

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 01 January) — A 12-year old girl died from a stray bullet at the height of the New Year celebration in Sapad town in Lanao del Norte, the Philippine National Police said Friday.

In a phone interview Friday afternoon, Major Salman Saad, spokesperson of PNP-Lanao del Norte, identified the victim as Suzette Abregondo Manamparan.

Saad, quoting witnesses, said Manamparan was playing in front of their residence with children of their relatives past 12 a.m. when she fell on the ground.

He said the child’s parents brought her to the provincial hospital in Kapatagan town for treatment but she was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

He said the witnesses thought it was just an accident. But the result of the X-ray taken at the hospital showed a slug from a gun of unknown caliber lodged in her head.

A police team led by Lieutenant Elric Palanas, officer-in-charge of Sapad Police Station arrived at the scene. They no longer found the blood on the spot where the girl fell.

Saad said they have started an investigation to pinpoint the suspect. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments