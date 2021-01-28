Mayor Sara warns vs groups soliciting money using her name

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 January) – Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Thursday warned the public against unscrupulous groups that are soliciting money using her name allegedly to raise campaign funds for the presidential race next year.

In a video message released by the City Information Office on Thursday, Carpio said it has come to her attention that certain individuals are initiating fundraising activities to collect cash from people, including businessmen.

She said she did not authorize such activities and asked the public to immediately report these to authorities.

The feisty mayor, daughter of President Rodrigo R. Duterte with ex-wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, earlier dismissed rumors that she is gunning for the country’s highest post in 2022.

“Do not believe them and do not give money. This is a scam. The funds that they will collect from the fundraising will be used to serve the personal interest of the people who are behind this,” she said.

Carpio served as vice mayor from 2007 to 2010, mayor from 2010 until 2013, elected mayor again in 2016 when her father ran for president, and re-elected in 2019.

Carpio topped the Pulse Asia survey on presidential preference administered from November 23 to December 2, 2020.

She was followed by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Senator Grace Poe, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno, and Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

