Overwhelmed with surge of COVID-19 cases, Davao Oriental hospital temporarily stops operation

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 Jan) – The Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center (DOPMC) in Mati City will be temporarily ceasing operations starting Monday as it grapples with the surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in its hospital compound.

In a public advisory posted on the hospital’s Facebook page Monday, Dr. Reden V. Versaldo, provincial health officer, bared that the temporary closure will run for a period of 10 to 14 days.

“During this time, DOPMC will be undergoing massive disinfection, isolation, and risk testing of all remaining employees and contacts,” Versaldo said, noting that there will be no new admissions or emergency cases to be catered during the temporary closure period.

But he said that all remaining admitted patients “will be facilitated and discharged accordingly.”

The provincial health officer appealed to the general public to utilize the their nearest district hospitals, as well as the designated rural and city health units, including private clinics and hospitals for all their health care needs.

“Let us continue to pray for all our frontliners and for the speedy recovery of all our infected patients and health care workers,” Versaldo said.

The Department of Health in the Davao Region reported that as of January 24, Davao Oriental has a total of 748 COVID-19 cases, 125 of which remains active, with 610 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Meanwhile, Davao City still has highest number of COVID-19 cases in the Davao Region with a total of 10,974 recorded positives, 1,479 of which are still active, with 8,990 recoveries and 505 deaths.

Davao de Oro has 822 recorded positives with 211 active cases; Davao del Sur with 1,158 recorded cases, 173 of which are active; and Davao Occidental with the least recorded positives in the region at 174, 16 of which still active cases. (Warren Elijah E. Valdez / MindaNews)

