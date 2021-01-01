Rainy New Year’s Day for Caraga, Davao Region – Pagasa

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 01 January) — Caraga and Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on the first day of 2021 due to the tail-end of a frontal system and easterlies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in an advisory at 4:00 a.m. Friday.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to light to moderate with at times heavy rains in these areas.

Agusan del Sur, one of the provinces in Caraga, suffered massive flooding caused by tropical depression “Vicky” last month.

The weather bureau said rains and thunderstorms will also persist in Bicol Region, Kalayaan Islands, Southern Quezon and the rest of MIMAROPA.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Region, the rest of Quezon, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have cloudy skies and light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, it added. (MindaNews)

