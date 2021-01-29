Water sports facility to open in Lake Sebu

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 29 January) – A new tourist attraction featuring popular recreational water sports activities will open in March in one of the scenic mountain lakes of Lake Sebu town in South Cotabato.

Argie Asaria, South Cotabato’s senior tourism operations officer, said the preparations are ongoing for the soft opening of the Lake Lahit Water Park and Recreation under the “new normal” in the wake of the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said it will open ahead of the planned grand launching of the facility in April and the expected influx of tourists during the summer season.

The soft opening will serve as the pilot testing of its services and amenities as well as the flow of visitors, he said.

Developed by the municipal government of Lake Sebu, Asaria said the water park and recreation spot will mainly offer various water sports and adventure activities.

“Tourists will get to experience sports recreational activities like kayaking and riding a water bike, as well as try out the traditional Tboli canoe called the owong,” he said in a statement.

He said visitors may also spend their time fishing on the lake or go trekking and sightseeing around the area.

Asaria said the place will have a restaurant that will offer various delectable tilapia dishes, a “must-try” for visitors of Lake Sebu.

The restaurant will be managed by community residents and supported by the Department of Tourism-Region 12, the provincial government of South Cotabato and the municipal government of Lake Sebu.

The 24-hectare Lake Lahit is the smallest of the three lakes of the town, which is dubbed the summer and ecoutourism capital of South Cotabato.

The local government, through Mayor Floro Gandam, pushed for the development of the site to open additional attractions, which include the main 354-hectare Lake Sebu, 48-hectare Lake Seloton and its seven waterfalls.

The Lake Sebu tourism office conducted the initial inspection and testing of the site’s water sports facilities in March last year but its opening was delayed due to the onset of the pandemic. (MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments