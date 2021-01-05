Wounded serpent eagle rescued in Lanao Norte

LINAMON, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 5 Jan) – A local resident here rescued a wounded serpent eagle in a wooded area in the adjacent municipality of Kauswagan being attacked by crows on New Year’s Day, and turned it over to authorities shortly after.

Jerome Piodos, 21, of Barangay Napo, which is just a river away from Barangay Lapayan in Kauswagan where the eagle was found, said he was out gathering firewood when he saw a bird being attacked by four crows.

“When I approached the bird, I noticed it has a wound on its right wing,” he said in the vernacular.

He placed the big bird inside a sack and brought it home, and administered Betadine on its would. Piodos said he fed it with pork and small fish and saw the bird slowly regain its strength.

“I posted it on Facebook so authorities would know. I tried checking out what bird this is, I found out it’s a serpent eagle,” he told MindaNews.

The eagle was turned over to officials of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of neighboring Iligan City, who came to Barangay Napo Monday afternoon.

Alleson Karl Daroy, who is now taking care of the eagle because he has a wildlife rescue center in Barangay Bayug in Iligan accredited by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, concurs with Piodos, citing its scientific name, Spilornis Cheela.

The serpent eagle, he said, inhabits the forest land of Lanao del Norte.

Asiah Pacote, chief of the Wildlife Permitting Unit of CENRO-Iligan, said the eagle will be released into the wild as soon as it is be able to fly and hunt for food on its own. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments