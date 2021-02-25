25 hawksbill turtle hatchlings in S. Kudarat released to sea

TACURONG CITY (MindaNews) – At least 25 newly hatched endangered hawksbill turtles (Eretmochlys imbricata), more commonly known as “pawikan,” were released to the sea in the municipality of Lebak in Sultan Kudarat on Tuesday.

The hatchlings were found at the Besana Beach Resort in Sitio Sodoy, Barangay Tibpuan.

The municipal government of Lebak said that the release of the hatchlings was ordered by Mayor Frederick Celestial after the couple who owns the beach resort reported it to the local government’s office.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources (MENRO) of Lebak said that this is the fourth time the local government will have witnessed the release of newly hatched hawksbill turtles into the sea.

“Barangay Tibpuan for us is a nesting haven for critically endangered hawksbill turtles … where the community managed to protect and oversee the successful hatching of the eggs of this endangered turtle,” said the MENRO in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

It added that from the last quarter of 2020 until today, they have already released “more or less 200 hatchlings.” (Warren Elijah E. Valdez MindaNews)

