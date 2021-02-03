3-hour fire razes commercial building in Maranding, Lanao del Norte 

LINAMON, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 14 February) — Fire razed a two-storey commercial building along the national highway in Maranding, the commercial district of Lala, Lanao del Norte at around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, February 14.

Fire Inspector Kenneth Pulig told MindaNews by phone Sunday morning that they received a call about the fire at around 3:30 a.m. at the Alceso Marketing, formerly called Metro Gold Mall.

Based on initial investigation, a suspected faulty electrical wiring may have caused the fire whose estimated damage was placed at 10.2 million pesos. “Fire out” was declared at 6:30 a.m.

Firefighting teams from Lala were assisted in putting out the fire by teams from Kapatagan, Baroy, Tubod, Kolambugan and Bacolod towns and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, Pulig said.

The Lanao del Norte Electric Cooperative Inc., Hotline reported that the 69 KV line that connects the feeder from Tubod town was damaged, affecting power supply in Lala, Baroy, Tubod and Magsaysay towns. It said this will be attended to immediately.

In Iligan City a three-hour fire gutted a commercial building along Aguinaldo Street at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 13.

Major Butch Baulete, chief of the Bureau of Fire Protection, said the fire damaged four establishments with one family affected.

The estimated damage was placed at 400,000 pesos.

Baulete said 12 fire trucks rushed to the area. ‘Fire out’ was declared at 12:44 a.m. on February 14. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

