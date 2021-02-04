4 dead, 4 injured in Davao City fire

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 February) – Four people died while four others were injured after a fire engulfed a house at 3:45 a.m. Monday at San Juan Phase 1 Laverna Hills, Barangay Buhangin, Davao City.

A report from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said the fire broke out at the house owned by a certain Jonathan Baribe, which was caused by an electrical short circuit due to electrical overload.

Fire fighters from the Buhangin Fire Station, Cabantian Fire Fighters, Central 911 Fire Rescue and Services, Fire Fighters Davao Rescue and Filipino-Chinese Fire Fighters responded to the incident and put out the fire at 6:58 a.m., or some three hours later, according to the DCPO.

Authorities identified one of the casualties as 19-year-old Jag Loise Baribe while the three others were minors. Injured from the incident were Jerson Nengasca, 31, a certain “Garte,” 20, and two other minors.

Authorities estimated the damage to property at P3 million. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Comments

comments