‘Auring’ aftermath: 6-year old boy drowns, 50-year old farmer missing

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 22 February) — A six year-old boy drowned while a 50-year old farmer went missing as Tropical Storm ‘Auring’ left a trail of destruction in the CARAGA region last Sunday.

As of 1pm Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said ‘Auring’ had weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA) after it made landfall in Batag Island, Samar Monday morning.

But ‘Auring’ left a trail of destruction in Caraga region where it hovered for a few days.

Brig. Gen. George Banzon, commander of the Army’s 901st Brigade said a six year old surnamed Mondigo was swept away while he and his mother were crossing a creek in Purok 5, Barangay Panatao, Claver town in `Surigao del Norte last Sunday.

Banzon said the mother, who was carrying a bunch of coconut twigs in her arms, was not able to help the boy who was behind her when a wall of water swept them.

He said the body of the body was recovered two hours later.

In Surigao del Sur, Brig. Gen. Allan Hambala, commander of the Army 401st Brigade said farmer Florencio Blanco, 50, was also swept by rampaging waters as he crossed a creek in Barangay Pong-un, San Agustin town last Sunday.

Hambala said Blanco is still missing as of Monday even as Army soldiers, policemen and barangay tanods continued their search.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported 13,816 families or 53,236 persons were affected in Tandag City and in the CARAGA region last Sunday.

It also reported several roads and bridges in Surigao del Sur are still being repaired.

The Philippine Air Lines cancelled a total of 40 flights in the Visayas and Mindanao because of the gale force winds of ‘Auring.’ (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Comments

comments