‘Auring’ slightly weakens; Storm Signal 1 over Lanao Sur and Norte, Misamis Occ lifted

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 February) – Tropical Storm ‘Auring’ (Dujuan) slightly weakened as it started to move northwest, the state weather bureau said in its 5 p.m. advisory which also lifted Storm Signal 1 over Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Misamis Occidental but is still up over 11 Mindanao provinces and 16 cities.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its Severe Weather Bulletin 11 issued at 5 p.m Saturday, said ‘Auring’ as of 4 p.m was estimated at 440 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, with maxium sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h, moving northwestward at 15 km/h.

By Sunday afternoon, PAGASA said ‘Auring’ is expected to be 145 kilometers east of Surigao City and by Monday afternoon, at 60 km southwest of Romblon, Romblon.

The PAGASA weather bulletin said ‘light to moderate with at times heavy rains” are expected over Caraga and Eastern Visayas and on Sunday, “moderate to heavy rains” over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Eastern Visayas, and “light to moderate with at times heavy rains” over Northern Mindanao.

PAGASA’s 11 a.m. advisory placed 14 provinces and 21 cities in Mindanao under Storm Signal 1 but by 5 p.m., Storm Signal 1 in Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Misamis Occidental and five cities therein – Iligan, Marawi, Oroquieta, Ozamiz and Tangub.

Signal 1 remains over 11 provinces: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur in Caraga region; Camiguin, Misamis Oriental and Bukidnon in Northern Mindanao; and parts of the Davao region (Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte and Davao City).

The other cities in the affected areas are Surigao in Surigao del Norte; Bislig and Tandag in Surigao del Sur; Butuan and Cabadbaran in Agusan del Norte; Bayugan in Agusan del Sur; Cagayan de Oro, Gingoog and El Salvador in Misamis Oriental; Malaybalay and Valencia in Bukidnon; Mati in Davao Oriental; Tagum, Panabo and Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte.

Preemptive evacuations have been reported in the flood and landslide-prone areas in the three Mindanao regions. (MindaNews)

Comments

comments