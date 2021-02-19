Auring weakens into tropical storm

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 19 February) – Auring has weakened into a tropical storm and was beginning to move westward, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in an advisory issued at 5 p.m. Friday.

Pagasa said that as of 4 p.m. Friday, the center of tropical storm Auring was estimated at 405 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and moving westward at 15 kph.

It was packing sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

The state weather bureau said Auring will bring heavy rainfall over Caraga, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte on Friday night.

The same areas will experience moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains on Saturday, it said.

Light to moderate rains will occur over the rest of Northern Mindanao, Lanao del Sur, Cotabato and Davao City on the same day, it added.

Pagasa warned flooding and landslides may occur in areas that are identified as prone to these hazards during heavy or prolonged rainfall. (MindaNews)

