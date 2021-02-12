Davao City Coastal Road opens this month

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 February) – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to open this month the first phase of the 18.50-kilometer Davao City Coastal Road to motorists and bikers.

Eugenio Raful Pipo Jr., undersecretary for regional operations in Mindanao of DPWH, said during the “Mindanao Speaks Up Forum” on Wednesday that the initial phase of the project covers the Junction Bago Aplaya to Talomo section.

The section, which runs from Barangay Bago Aplaya to Barangay Bucana, was allocated a budget of P2.6 billion.

The six-year project involves the construction of a four-lane road with bicycle lanes as well as 11 bridges, which started in 2017, Pipo said.

He said the project starts at Junction Davao-Cotabato Road passing through the coastal lines of Junction Bago, Junction Talomo, Matina Aplaya (Times Beach), Roxas Avenue Section to Sta Ana Wharf and R. Castillo.

The project is expected to reduce the travel time from Junction Davao-Cotabato Road (Bago Gallera Section) to R. Castillo Avenue (downtown area) and vice versa by 30 minutes, benefiting at least 10,000 travelers per day, he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

