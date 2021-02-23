Davao geology grad ranks 5th in licensure exam

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 Feb) – An engineering graduate of the University of Southeastern Philippines (USEP) in Davao City placed fifth in the February 2021 geologist licensure examination of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Based on the examination results released by the PRC on Tuesday, Shaina Jane F. Hugo obtained a passing rate of 80.90 percent, making her the only examinee from a Mindanao academic institution in the top nine.

The agency said only 64 out of 108 examinees passed the licensure examination that was administered by the Bureau of Geology in Manila last month.

Nicole Jean L. Mercado and Vince Joven L. Nazario, graduates of Adamson University, placed first and second, respectively; Arianne Kaye Go Espina, of Mapua University-Manila, third; John Michael Ausejo, of Nergros Oriental State University-Dumaguete, fourth; John Christian L. Mapalo, of the University of the Philippines-Diliman, sixth; Nikko M. Balanial, of Mapua University-Manila, seveth; Sandra Donna A. Catugas and Aquila Kristian B. Esmeralda, of UP-Diliman, eigth; and Tiarra Mojel F. Manalo, of Mapua University-Manila, ninth. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

