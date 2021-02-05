Davao opens first route for Interim Bus System

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 February) – The city government rolled out Friday the first route of Interim Bus System (IBS), deploying an initial fleet of seven fully-air conditioned bus units of Davao Metro Shuttle Corp. to “bring convenience and ease of transport to the local passengers.”

During the launch of the project on Thursday streamed live over the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-Davao’s Facebook page, Mayor Sara Duterte said her vision of a more efficient transport system when she came back as mayor of this city in 2016 was starting to realize.

She said buses will make the transport system here more efficient as they have bigger capacity compared to jeepneys.

“In other countries, you can see their transport system,” she said.

The mayor said the local government could not offer safer and more convenient rides to the locals with jeepneys.

She emphasized the importance of “transportation and mobility play” in communication, trade, tourism and other forms of exchange between people.

The initial Carlos P. Garcia route will have 24 bus stops, servicing from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 15 to 20-minute intervals, along near the corner McArthur Highway, near La Vista Monte Subdivision, Matina Pangi intersection, Las Terrazas, GAP Farm, NHA Ma-a, Choice Mart, Crocodile Park, cor. Jade Valley, cor. El Rio, fronting San Ignacio School, Shell (Monclair), Buhangin Gym, San Isidro School, NHA Buhangin, Commission on Audit (COA), Laverna Hills, Camp Catitipan, Airport Layby, Landmark III, Relocation (Juanas Kubo), Panacan Junction, NCCC and MINCOR in Sasa.

LTFRB chair Atty. Martin B. Delgra III said the implementation of the IBS is in preparation for the operation of the national government’s P18.6-billion High Priority Bus System (HPBS) project.

The succeeding routes of IBS that will be rolled out soon include Catalunan Grande and Toril. The three routes under the IBS will be integrated into the 29-route HPBS once the modern bus system is fully implemented, he said.

“We continue to push this project so that we can finally feel the change, particularly for our local commuters,” he added.

He said passengers are given the option of a cashless payment for their ride.

Duterte said she hopes the HPBS will be fully implemented by the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

She assured jeepney drivers and operators, who will be displaced by the HPBS, of help and support.

She said they will be absorbed as workers of the modern bus system. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

