Listing for free COVID-19 vaccination starts in Davao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 February) — The city has opened the registration of individuals, aged 18 years old and above, who wish to enlist for the free coronavirus disease (COVID-19) immunization of the government.

Dr. Josephine Villafuerte, former head of the City Health Office who now leads the COVID-19 vaccination program, said in an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Thursday that residents can reserve for the vaccines by registering with their health districts.

She said pregnant women will not be permitted to receive the vaccines.

She said each vaccination team will only accommodate 100 clients per day under the intensive vaccination process, which involves registration, counseling, screening, vaccination and post-vaccination process.

Registered individuals must follow their vaccination schedule, she said.

The local government targets to vaccinate around 1.2 million individuals to achieve “herd immunity”.

In a text message Friday, CHO acting head Dr. Ashley Lopez said the delivery of the initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines has been moved from February to an indefinite date.

This was announced on Thursday night by National Task Force Against COVID 19 chief implementer Carlito G. Galvez Jr. who is also the country’s COVID-19 vaccination czar, according to Lopez.

“There is no definite date. It’s up to the NTF and DOH (Department of Health),” he added.

Villafuerte said the city government is also working on an electronic registration system through the SafeDavao QR (DQR), which is currently used as an electronic contract-tracing system.

Under the Ordinance for the Implementation of the COVID-19 Immunization Program passed last February 2, the vaccination will prioritize frontliner health workers from the private and public sector currently on active practice/service, regardless of employment status; indigent senior citizens registered and as determined by the Department of Social Welfare and Development; remaining senior citizens who are not categorized as indigent; and all enlisted uniformed personnel in active services under military, police, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit.

The next to be prioritized will be all teachers and school workers, regardless of employment status, in all levels, both in private and public institutions; all government workers, also regardless of employment status; essential workers in industries identified by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE); socio-demographic groups at significant higher risk other than senior citizens and indigent populations; eligible students in all levels; Filipino migrant workers who reside in another country for a limited period of time that were not vaccinated; and all remaining Filipino workforce as determined by DOLE, DTI and Civil Service Commission.

As of February 11, DOH-Davao reported 100 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total cases to 18,653, with 2,511 active ones, 15,376 recoveries and 766 deaths in the region.

Of the total, Davao City, which reported the highest COVID-19 incidence in Mindanao, tallied 12,324 cases, with 1,316 active ones, 10,416 recoveries and 592 deaths.

Davao de Oro reported 1,029 cases, Davao del Norte 2,678, Davao del Sur 1,288, Davao Occidental 211 and Davao Oriental 1,123. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

