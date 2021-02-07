Magnitude 6.1 quake rocks parts of Mindanao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 February) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted parts of Mindanao at 12:22 p.m. on Sunday, five hours after a magnitude 4.8 tremor was felt at 7:28 a.m. with both epicenters in Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur.

In its Earthquake Information Number 1 released at 12:28 p.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) placed the magnitude of the noontime quake at 6.3 with epicenter of the noontime quake at six kilometers south east of Magsaysay, with an estimated depth of 15 kilometers.

But in its Earthquake Information Number 2 released at 1:09 p.m, Phivolcs said the magnitude was 6.1 with epicenter at five kilometers southwest of Magsaysay and the same depth at 15 kilometers.

Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur was badly hit by a series of above Magnitude 6 quake in the last quarter of 2019. Its municipal hall was among those destroyed by the quake. Repair of the structure is still ongoing, said Anthony Allada, municipal information officer.

Allada told MindaNews at 12:41 p.m that the quake was “kusog kusog jud” (really strong) and that they were still checking for damages in the town’s structures.

In neighboring Bansalan town, also in Davao del Sur, a resident told MindaNews electricity was cut off when the quake struck.

Based on reported intensity, the quake registered Intensity 5 in North Cotabato’s Kidapawan City, Arakan, Carmen, Kabacan, Makilala, M’lang and Matalam, the same areas hit by a series of powerful quakes in late 2019; and in South Cotabato’s Koronadal City and Banga; Davao del Sur’s Bansalan, Hagonoy, Magsaysay and Sta. Cruz.

Intensity 4 was felt in Davao City; in Banisilan and Midsayap in North Cotabato; Don Carlos in Bukidnon; Polomok, Sto. Nino and Norala in South Cotabato;

Alabel, Kiamba and Malapatan in Saranggani; and Palimbang and Tacurong in Sultan Kudarat

Intensity 3 was felt in the cities of Cotabato, Cagayan de Oro and Tagum; in Kadingilan and Kitaotao in Bukidnon; and Maco and Nabunturan in Davao de Oro.

Intensity 2 was felt in parts of Cagayan de Oro City; and parts of Kalilangan in Bukidnon; while Intensit 1 was felt in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur.

Based on instrumental intensities, it was Intensity 5 in Koronadal City, South Cotobato; Kidapawan City, North Cotabato; 4 in Alabel and Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City, South Cotabato; 2 in Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog, Misamis

Phivolcs said damages and aftershocks were to be expected. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews with a report from Carolyn O, Arguillas)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments