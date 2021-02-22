NPA member from Bukidnon killed in Lanao Sur encounter

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 21 February) — A member of the New People’s Army (NPA) from Bukidnon was killed in an encounter with the Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry Battalion in the hinterlands of Maguing in Lanao del Sur at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Lt. Col. Romulus Rabara, commander of the 5th Infantry Battalion said the slain NPA was left behind by the NPA, according to the press release issued by the 1st Infantry Division on

Rabara said his troops also recovered two M16 rifles, two M79 grenade launchers, one KG9 sub-machine gun, a hand grenade, bandoliers, magazines with ammunitions, and combat packs with personal belongings.

Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade based in Marawi City told MindaNews that around 25 NPA guerillas used parts of the forestal area in Maguing town as their safe haven.

Cuerpo said the NPA came from the boundary of Bukidnon, passing through the forests of Wao and Bumbaran in Lanao del Sur.

He said accurate and timely report of the civilians regarding the presence of the NPA let to immediate military response.

“Our troops can immediately respond and quell any threat in the province if they(civilians) continuously report and collaborate with us,” he said. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

