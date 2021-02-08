Region 12 COVID-19 cases approaching 5,000

TACURONG CITY (MindaNews / 8 Feb)– The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Region XII is already nearing 5,000.

This, as the Department of Health – Soccsksargen has recorded 57 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of positives in the entire region to 4,928.

Of the 57 new cases, 26 were from the province of South Cotabato, 23 from General Santos City, five from North Cotabato, two from Sarangani Province, and one from the province of Sultan Kudarat.

DOH-Soccsksargen disclosed that of the 26 new cases in South Cotabato, 21 were residents of Koronadal City, three others were from the municipality of Lake Sebu, and two from the town of Polomolok.

Meanwhile, 21 new positives from General Santos City were residents coming from nine different barangays. The City Health Office revealed on Sunday evening that six of the new cases were from Barangay Dadiangas North, five from Barangay Lagao, two from Barangay Apopong, two from Barangay Calumpang, two from Barangay Katangawan, two from Barangay Labangal, while two others were residents of barangays Bula and Mabuhay.

The five new cases in North Cotabato were all residents of Kabacan town, the two cases in Sarangani were from the municipalities of Alabel and Malungon.

Meanwhile, the individual who added to the list of COVID-19 positives in Sultan Kudarat is from the municipality of Lebak.

On the other hand, the health department has also recorded 32 patients who have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recovery in the entire region to 4,222.

Of the 32 new recoveries, 14 were from North Cotabato, nine from South Cotabato, five in Sultan Kudarat, three in Sarangani, and one from General Santos City.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the region remains at 176 in total as there were no recorded fatalities due to the disease as of Sunday.

According to DOH-Soccsksargen February 7 data, there are still 529 remaining active COVID-19 cases in the entire region. (Warren Elijah E. Valdez / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments