Top floor of UP Mindanao building used for Covid-19 patients condemned

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 February) – The city government has condemned the top floor of UP Mindanao’s three-story faculty and staff house, which is currently used as one of the temporary treatment and monitoring facilities for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

This after it suffered minor cracks due to the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that shook parts of Mindanao last February 7.

Dr. Ashley Lopez said during an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) that the top floor was unfit to accommodate Covid-19 patients due to the risk of injuries from falling debris.“The third floor can no longer be used as we saw some cracks that are quite dangerous,” he said.

He said the local government continues to use the building’s first and second floors.

He said this will not affect the total bed capacity of the local government since occupancy rate only averages at 43-percent.

The faculty and staff house of UP Mindanao houses a total of 70 beds.

The city’s Covid-19 isolation beds totaled 2,310, with 687 occupied and 1,623 vacant.

As of February 18, DOH-Davao reported 50 new cases, bringing the total to 19,204, with 1,824 active ones, 16,585 recoveries, and 795 deaths in the region.

Of the total, Davao City, which reported the highest COVID-19 incidence in Mindanao, tallied 12,607 cases, with 881 active ones, 11,117 recoveries, and 609 deaths.

Davao de Oro reported 1,065 cases, Davao del Norte 2,810, Davao del Sur 1,307, Davao Occidental 211, and Davao Oriental 1,204. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

