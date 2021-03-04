21,600 doses more of Sinovac vaccines arrive in Davao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 04 March) – Thirty-six boxes more of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines developed by Sinovac of China arrived at the Davao International Airport on Thursday morning, or a day before the start of the official roll-out of the vaccination program in the city,

City Health Office acting head Dr. Ashley Lopez said the latest shipment of vaccines from the national government comprised 21,600 doses of CoronaVac.

This is in addition to the first batch of vaccines comprising 12,000 doses which arrived in the city last Tuesday, he said.

This brought the total available doses of CoronaVac to 33,600, which can inoculate a total of 16,800 persons.

The vaccination program will kick off at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), the primary COVID-19 referral hospital in the city.

The event will be attended by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, National Task Force on Covid-19 and vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Presidential spokesperson Harry L. Roque, and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexei B. Nograles.

SPMC officer-in-charge Ricardo Audan said he will be the first one to receive the Covid-19 vaccine to increase the confidence of the frontline health workers of the government-run hospital to get vaccinated.

SPMC has a total of 5,900 workers.

A total of 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines of Sinovac arrived in the country last Sunday.

The city government has listed a total of 16,677 health workers, 77,189 senior citizens, 432,549 indigents, and 5,258 security personnel in the priority list of the local government, according to Lopez.

As of March 3, the Department of Health-Davao reported 54 new cases, bringing the total cases to 20,089, with 1,336 active ones, 17,906 recoveries, and 847 deaths in the region.

Of the total, Davao City, which reported the highest COVID-19 incidence in Mindanao, tallied 13,136 cases, with 700 active ones, 11,800 recoveries, and 636 deaths.

Davao de Oro reported 1,157 cases, Davao del Norte 2,988, Davao del Sur 1,356, Davao Occidental 211, and Davao Oriental 1,241. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

