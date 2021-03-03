3 Indonesians allegedly seized by Abu Sayyaf rescued in Tawi-Tawi

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 19 March) — Three Indonesian nationals who claimed they were kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf last January in Sabah were rescued in a coastal village in Tawi-Tawi Thursday.

The police of Tandubas municipality said they found the kidnap victims, along with one of their captors, in Pasigan Laut, South Ubian town.

Police identified the victims as Arizal Kasta Miran, 30, Arsad Bin Dahlan, 41, and Andi Riswanto, 26, all residents of Kabupaten Wakatobi municipality, Sulawesi Tengara, Indonesia.

Capt. Al Kenneth Cayanga, Tandubas police chief said they received on Thursday afternoon a text message about the presence of survivors of a sea mishap in Pasigan Laut, and went to the area to verify it.

The three men told police they were abducted by seven alleged Abu Sayyaf members on January 15 in Tambisan, Sandakan in Sabah while fishing.

They said there were originally eight of them who were kidnapped but that the kidnappers freed three of the victims for unknown reasons, and another one died during a firefight between the Abu Sayyaf and government troops in Sulu.

The Indonesians added the other kidnap victim got separated from them when their banca capsized.

One of the alleged abductors who was with the Indonesians was identified as Suhud Salasim aka Ben Wagas, 45, a resident of Maimbung, Sulu.

Salasim said there were four other Abu Sayyaf members who were with them but they got separated when their boat sank. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)

