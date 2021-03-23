4,339 health workers in Bukidnon given first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 23 March) – A total of 4,339 frontline health workers from government and private hospitals in Bukidnon have received their first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 as of March 17, the provincial governor’s office said.

The vaccination used vaccines from Sinovac and AstraZeneca and was conducted from March 8-17 in nine sites managed by the Provincial Health Office.

COVID-19 provincial vaccination coordinator Jeanifer Malazarte said 291 target individuals were excluded due to their medical conditions and some were pregnant women.

One hundred fifty-seven health workers refused to be vaccinated while 44 others showed adverse reaction to the vaccine, she said.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Gary Guido Tabios explained that “common side effects” or adverse reaction such as headache, fever and body pains are immunologic responses indicating the development of antibodies against COVID-19.

He assured that while each brand of vaccine produces different effects on the human body it is safe to use, as it has undergone a thorough study by experts.

Bukidnon received 530 vials of Sinovac vaccines and 366 vials of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Department of Health for health workers in the province. (MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments