Army hospital frontliners in CDO vaccinated vs COVID-19

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 06 March) — A hundred medical front liners at the Camp Evangelista Station Hospital in Barangay Patag here were vaccinated Friday afternoon with CoronaVac, a vaccine against COVID-19 manufactured by China’s Sinovac Biotech.

Elsewhere in the city, inoculation also started on Friday for the 1,400 medical front liners at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC), the main regional referral center for COVID-19 cases.

The Army 4th Infantry Division received 300 doses of CoronaVac, a small part of the initial batch of 600,000 doses donated the country by China. China’s donation, which arrived in the Philippines on February 28, specifies 100,000 doses are a gift of the Chinese military to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Army spokesperson Major Rodulfo Cordero said the medical front liners vaccinated on Friday would get their second or last dose on April 4 also at the station hospital.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he has secured 90,000 doses of anti-COVID 19 vaccines for the 130,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippines and its 60,000 paramilitary personnel nationwide.

Lorenzana said this would be shipped to all Army divisions, battalions and forward military camps including Kalayaan Island, which has 50 Philippine Marines at its station.

“Vaccination is mandatory for all soldiers and personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” he told reporters here on Friday.

But Lorenzana said soldiers and personnel who do not want to be vaccinated with the Chinese-made vaccine will have to pay for the vaccine of their choice. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

