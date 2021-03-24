Biker buried alive in Davao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 March) – A biker was buried alive when a portion of the hill along Mandug-Acacia Bypass Road at Purok Sto. Niño, Barangay Mandug in Davao City collapsed on Tuesday morning.

Davao City Police Office spokesperson Capt. Rose Aguilar identified the victim as Harvey Mar C. Panes, 46, an employee of Davao Light and Power Company and a resident of Ciudad Ezperanza in Barangay Cabantian.

She said Panes was taking a break below the hill when it eroded around 7 a.m.

The bypass road is not yet completely paved as construction is currently ongoing.

Rescuers recovered Panes’ body around 12 noon Tuesday or five hours after the incident.

An injured woman, who went out for an early morning run with her fiancée, was rushed to Southern Philippines Medical Center by some concerned citizens after sustaining injuries, Aguilar said.

She said the search and rescue operation was terminated at 3:12 p.m. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

