Davao City, Iligan, Lanao Sur to remain under GCQ

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 March) – President Rodrigo R. Duterte has retained Davao City under a General Community Quarantine (GCQ) while the rest of the provinces of Davao Region under a modified GCQ (MGCQ) until April 30.

The President also extended the GCQ status of Iligan City and the province of Lanao del Sur.

In light of the alarming surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, the National Capital Region (NCR) and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal have remained under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) until April 4.

Duterte placed Santiago City in Isabela province under a Modified ECQ (MECQ) from April 1 to 30 and Quirino Province from April 1 to 15.

Meanwhile, the entire Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR); Cagayan, Isabela, and Nueva Vizcaya in Cagayan Valley; Batangas in Calabarzon; and Tacloban City in Eastern Visayas would also be placed under GCQ while the rest of the Philippines under MGCQ until April 30. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments