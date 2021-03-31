Davao’s Apo View Hotel temporarily closes due to COVID-19

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 March) – Homegrown Apo View Hotel announced it would temporarily cease operations effective March 31 as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic crippled the local tourism industry.

The management of the 156-room first-class hotel said in a statement that it has decided to close its doors until further notice as the threat of COVID-19 continues to affect “every sector across the globe,” with tourism as one of the industries which took a heavy beating due to the scourge.

“It has been our pleasure to serve you and we can’t wait to open our doors and welcome you all again,” it added.

During her program over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) last Monday, Mayor Sara Duterte expressed sadness over the closure of the hotel and hoped it would reopen after the pandemic.

“We are sad that Apo View is closing. We hope after the pandemic they will think of investing and reopening in the city,” she said.

The Apo View Hotel opened in 1948 as a 15-room lodging facility. It survived the civil unrest in the city in the 1970s, and expanded to 100 rooms in 1978. The iconic hotel was rebuilt after it was destroyed by fire in 1988.

On June 15, 2020, the 22-year-old five-star Marco Polo Davao ceased operations due to COVID-19. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

