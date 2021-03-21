Karapatan paralegal officer arrested in CDO, brought to Butuan

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 21 March) — A paralegal officer of the human rights watchdog Karapatan, was arrested here early Sunday morning, and brought to the regional police office in Butuan City.

Karapatan Caraga posted a notice on social media shortly before noon Sunday that Renalyn Tejero was arrested by suspected police and “we are currently unaware as to where she was brought.”

“Please help us find her,” it said.

In a statement to reporters, Cagayan de Oro City police chief Col. Henry Dampal said Tejero was arrested by a joint police and Army team in Barangay Lapasan here at 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Dampal said police operatives from Caraga region brought Tejero to the PNP regional office in Camp Col. Rafael Rodriguez in Butuan City.

He said Tejero was arrested based on an arrest warrant for murder and multiple attempted murder cases filed in the Caraga region.

Dampal said the court did not grant any bail for the murder cases filed against Tejero.

The arrest of Tejero triggered a scare among human rights defenders here especially that she was earlier “red tagged” for her work and had received several death threats.

Tejero’s arrest came after President Duterte instructed police and soldiers to “kill and finish off” communist rebels during a meeting of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in Cagayan de Oro early this month. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

