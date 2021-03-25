Mayor Sara extends liquor ban, curfew until May 31

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 March) – Six days before her order would expire, Mayor Sara Duterte extended the liquor ban and curfew for another two months, from April 1 to May 31, as the local government endeavors to prevent a second wave of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections.

In her Executive Order 12-A, Duterte said that the 24/7 ban on selling, serving, or consumption of liquor and any other alcoholic or intoxicating drinks in public as well as curfew hours from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily would remain enforced.

She said exempted from the coverage of curfew are individuals who need to work and businesses operating during these hours.

The mayor said earlier that removing the ban on alcoholic beverages and curfew would only encourage movement of people and social gatherings, risking the spread of more COVID-19 infections.

The city was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from April 4 to May 15 last year, general community quarantine (GCQ) from May 16 until June 30, and modified GCQ from July 1 to November 19.

It reverted to GCQ on November 20, with implementation of adjusted curfew hours from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. The liquor ban has been in effect since November 2, to put the transmission of COVID-19 under control.

The mayor also reiterated the need to observe the minimum public health standards such as face mask, physical distancing of not less than one meter, and frequent handwashing with soap and water or alcohol.

As of March 24, the Department of Health (DOH)-Davao Region reported 69 new cases, bringing the total cases to 21,161, with 768 active, 19,482 recoveries, and 911 deaths in the region.

Out of the total, Davao City, which reported the highest COVID-19 cases in Mindanao, tallied 13,568 cases, with 285 active, 12,619 recoveries, and 664 deaths. Davao de Oro reported 1,331 cases, Davao del Norte with 3,320, Davao del Sur with 1,421, Davao Occidental with 220, and Davao Oriental with 1,301. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

