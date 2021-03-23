No suspects yet in killing of businessman from Tagum in Davao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 March) — Authorities have no suspects yet in Monday’s shooting incident along J.P. Laurel Avenue in Davao City that killed a businessman from Tagum City and left his female companion in critical condition.

Davao City Police Office spokesperson Capt. Rose Aguilar said on Tuesday they were still investigating the incident.

Aguilar identified the victims as Wilhelm P. Cubelo, 40, a resident of Barangay Tipas Magugpo East in Tagum City, and Lynrose T. Sarahino, 33, of Puan, this city.

She said a white Toyota Innova without a plate number tailed Cubelo as he was driving his black Ford Raptor along J.P. Laurel Avenue. Upon reaching the Travelers’ Inn, the Toyota Innova drove next to the black vehicle and its passengers fired at the victims.

She said Cubelo continued driving from the inn to escape but the gunmen pursued him until Cybergate Delta along J.P. Laurel Avenue.

She added the assailants immediately left the scene after the incident.

Aguilar said police immediately responded to the incident and brought the victims to the nearby Southern Philippines Medical Philippines.

Cubelo succumbed to gunshot wounds in the left part of his body while Sarahino was seriously wounded, she said.

Police investigators recovered four fired cartridge cases believed to be from a .45 caliber pistol near the victim’s vehicle and another fired cartridge case from a nearby Caltex Gasoline Station.

The glass door of the Traveler’s Inn was damaged. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MidaNews)

