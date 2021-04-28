130 illegal structures along Davao River demolished

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 April) – The Public Safety Security Command Center (PSSCC) reported on Wednesday that 130 illegal structures constructed on dikes along the Davao River in Barangay 76-A Bucana here have been demolished.

Retired Police Lt. Colonel Angel Sumagaysay, PSSCC head, said in a text message on Wednesday that no residents were displaced during the demolition last April 24 as the illegal structures dismantled were mostly extensions of houses.

He said illegal structures could destroy the river dikes, necessitating the clearing operation to maintain “their structural integrity.”

Clearing the dikes of structures would protect the residents who are vulnerable to the risks of flooding during the rainy season, according to Sumagaysay.

“It is for the safety of our people in case there is an overflowing of water, especially during the rainy season. If there is flooding, the first that will be affected are the people residing on dikes,” he explained.

Sumagaysay added that clearing operations have so far not encountered resistance as the “residents have been cooperating well” during dialogue where city officials explained the plans of the local government and the dangers of residing along riverbanks.

The official said building of structures on river dikes is prohibited.

He said the PSSCC earlier cleared structures built on top of creeks and dikes in Talomo, Toril, Bunawan and Panacan. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

