2 wounded in Cotabato City blast

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 01 April) — Two persons were wounded when a homemade bomb went off near a police outpost in Cotabato City Thursday night.

Police Colonel Rommel Javier, city police director of Cotabato City confirmed that two bystanders were hurt in the explosion along Jose Lim St. at around 6:30 p.m.

The blast site is near a police outpost and in front of the building previously housing the Police Precinct 4. It is also around 60 meters away from the San Roque chapel where several residents of Mother Bagua were attending a Maundy Thursday mass. Javier said those who attended the Maundy Thursday rites left the chapel calmly.

Injured were Marguiana Kalim and Azmad Cader who were rushed to a nearby hospital in the city.

After the first explosion, police found two more improvised explosive devices (IEDs) nearby.

Police are still investigating the incident. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)

