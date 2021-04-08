DPWH-Davao targets to complete installation of bike lanes by June

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 8 April) – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Davao is eyeing to complete the installation of 43 kilometers of two-way bicycle lanes in Davao City by June this year.

Dean Ortiz, DPWH-Davao region public affairs and information officer, said in an interview that the installation of the bicycle lanes commenced just last February.

A convergence project between DPWH and Department of Transportation, he added that at least P145.3 million have been allotted using the approved funds under Republic Act 11494, also known as the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.

As the number of cyclists grew, Ortiz said that the objective of the government in pursuing the project was to make them feel safer on the road and to encourage more people to use bicycles as an alternative mode of transport.

As of March 31, at least 1.56 kms have been installed along Roxas Boulevard, 4.80 kms along Davao-Cotabato Road (Magallanes, Governor Generoso Bridge to Matina Crossing, Solariega to Bago Bridge), 1.50 kms along Quezon Boulevard, and 1.11 kms along Sandawa Road, according to Ortiz.

“With more people using bikes, pollution will be decreased thereby creating a healthier environment for the Dabawenyos,” he said.

The project involves installation of separate bicycle lanes using pavement markings and reflectorized flexible bollards, provision of warning and regulatory signs, provision of designated lane markings and road sign markings, he added. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

