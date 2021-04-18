Egyptian allied with Dawlah Islamiyah killed in Sulu encounter  

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 18 April) — One of the five remaining foreigners allegedly allied with the Dawlah Islamiyah in Sulu was killed in an encounter along with two other militants in Patikul, Sulu last Friday night, the military said.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., commander of the Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command, said the Egyptian national, identified only as Yusop, was killed in an encounter with the elite 4thLight Reaction Company at about 10:30 pm Friday in Patikul town.

Also killed with Yusop were Abu Khattab Jundullah aka Saddam, allegedly a bomb maker, and a certain Akram.

Vinluan said Yusop was the stepson of Egyptian national Abduramil who was killed in an encounter in November 2019 and Reda Mohammad Mahmud who blew herself while attacking a military detachment in Indanan, Sulu in September 2019.

He said Yusop and his parents were operating with the band of militants led by Hatip Hajan Sawadjaan who is linked to ISIS and Dawlah Islamiyah. Sawadjaan is still at large.

According to Vinluan, the troops were patrolling near the town of Patikul when they encountered Yusop’s group.

“A firefight ensued for ten minutes and after that the militants withdrew, leaving the bodies of Yusop and the others,” Vinluan said in a statement.

Vinluan said the soldiers recovered three high-powered firearms, eight magazines, 85 rounds of ammunition, and personal belongings.

He said the bodies were brought to Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista in Barangay Busbus, Jolo for proper disposition. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

